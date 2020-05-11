BRF reduced its net loss in the first quarter of 2020 to R $ 38 million, compared to a loss of R $ 1 billion in the same period last year, thanks to an increase in sales volume and value.

According to the balance sheet sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Sunday, the company’s net revenue grew 21%, to almost 9 billion reais, and the volume of food sold increased by 8.1%, to 1.1 million tons .

BRF will discuss its results with analysts and investors on Monday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), a measure of operating profit, grew 67.2% in the quarter, to 1.251 billion reais. Total cash generation jumped almost 1,000%, to 2,774 billion reais.

The Halal market remained important, representing around 25% of the total volume sold by the company in the quarter, or 277,000 tons.

The volumes sold in the Halal market, where food must be prepared according to Muslim food standards, also corresponded to about half of the 562,000 tons that the company sold in Brazil in the first quarter of the year.

BRF said the global coronavirus pandemic caused the need to seek out retail channels to offset a drop in sales to restaurants.

While seeking to understand trends in consumer habits and the supply chain impacted by Covid-19, BRF looks for potential acquisitions in business, technology or processes due to the economic and liquidity impact caused by the pandemic.

BRF announced the acquisition of the remaining 25% of a food company in Saudi Arabia, where it also plans to invest US $ 120 million to build a chicken processing plant.

On Friday, BRF announced that it bought 100% of Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory, a Saudi food processing company, for about $ 8 million.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

