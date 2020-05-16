Delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and pressed for a UK-imposed deadline, talks between the European Union and Britain about their future post-Brexit relationship have serious difficulties in making significant progress.

AP –

Limited to video negotiations due to travel restrictions, the parties fail to reach agreement on crucial issues, from fishing rights to the authority of high courts in future disputes.

The third round of negotiations will end on Friday, but today, 100 days after Britain’s official exit from the EU, the fundamental gaps remain as wide as ever.

“We have great points of divergence,” he said. David McAllister, German legislator and main official of the European Parliament in matters of bilateral relations.

The United Kingdom also remains intransigent. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, insisted that “the EU has required the United Kingdom much more “than other countries with which the bloc has trade agreements. According to Slack, the British cabinet agreed that Britain will not give in to the demands of” giving up our rights as an independent state. “

In just over a month, a summit meeting, probably by video, of Johnson and the European leaders is scheduled to assess the progress of the talks.

Although it officially left the 27-nation bloc on January 31, Britain remains in the economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year. It is the deadline for the parties to develop a new relationship that encompasses trade, security and a host of other issues. The alternative would be a chaotic rupture that would upset the economies of both parties, but especially the British.

The divorce agreement allows for an extension of the term by two years, but the Johnson government insists that the transition period will end on December 31.

Most trade agreements take years. Carrying out such a fundamental one in 11 months would be a Herculean task under the best of circumstances. Many politicians, experts and diplomats believe that it is impossible during a pandemic that forces governments to focus resources on public health and to avoid economic collapse.