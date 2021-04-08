Brewers sign two-time All-Star Dee Gordon

The Milwaukee team Brewers, confirmed today the signature of the experienced infielder Dee Gordon, this for the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

As reported by Ken Rosenthal, Dee Gordon reaches the Brewers with a Minor League contract looking for a chance on the team Big leagues in the nascent 2021 season of the best baseball in the world.

Here is the report:

Dee Strange-Gordon in agreement with Brewers on a minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 8, 2021

The Brewers will be the second consecutive organization of the National League center to Dee Gordon, who spent time with the Cincinnati Reds during the offseason and in the spring of MLB, This movement also arrived days after this organization changed the Atlanta Braves to Venezuelan Orlando Arcia.

Gordon is a player capable of playing second base, shortstop and even in the outfield, a situation that is sure Brewers will take into account to give him a possible opportunity in the team of Big leagues, but this 32-year-old player must bear in mind that above him are Luis Urías and Kolten Wong.

Dee Gordon for life in the MLB He has 18 home runs, 1,100 hits, 234 RBIs and 333 stolen bases, numbers that have led him to be a two-time All-Star and even a batting champion, undoubtedly things that the organization of the Brewers before signing it.