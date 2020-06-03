▲ Grupo Modelo plant in the Anáhuac neighborhood, Mexico City.Photo María Luisa Severiano

Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. twenty

The beer industry resumed its production and distribution operations this Monday only in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, sector sources confirmed to La Jornada.

Grupo Modelo has its production plant in Mexico City and operates at 25 percent of its capacity, while the Heineken brewery, which has it in Monterrey, resumed at 50 percent.

Production and distribution were also reactivated in Guadalajara, a city where both firms have industrial plants.

The brewers reactivated these processes with strict adherence to the safety instructions that the health authorities have set, in order to mitigate the Covid-19 infections.

In the other states of the Republic, indicated the sources consulted, the reactivation will take place when the local governments give the green light.

The brake on activities

Since last April 5, the main breweries stopped operations throughout the country, as it was one of the measures adopted by the health authorities, since the industry was not considered essential activity in the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Grupo Modelo operates 11 plants in Mexico, of which eight are industrial, two artisanal and one experimental. In addition, 10 are used for vertical operations (stained glass windows, malting plants, boats and small plates). The factories are in Mexico City, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Torreón, Guadalajara, Oaxaca, Yucatán and Hidalgo.

For its part, Heineken Mexico has seven plants located in Monterrey, Orizaba, Tecate, Toluca, Guadalajara, Navojoa and Meoqui, in addition to a malting plant.

Walmart de México, the largest retailer in the country, confirmed that since yesterday there is already inventory on all the shelves of its stores, at least in Mexico City, but it has been coupled with the measures applied in each mayor’s office regarding the sale of that drink.

Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of the National Association of Small Merchants (Anpec), assured that with the regularization of the supply of beer the black market and the rise in product prices will end.

It is not yet a regular supply in all sales channels. The distribution is taking place first in the shopping centers, but we hope that this week it will already be in all the points, said the Anpec director.

