Jalisco.— Medical personnel of the New Civil Hospital of Jalisco will receive 500 lunches and dinners daily for free.

Grupo Modelo in alliance with Cervecería Chapultepec will donate over the next 20 days, daily lunches and dinners to the heroes who are on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

“At Grupo Modelo we have the dream of uniting people for a better world and for that reason we join forces with Cervecería Chapultepec to offer our full support to the true heroes: our brave medical personnel. In this way we recognize the invaluable work of those who put their lives at risk to save ours and we endorse our commitment to Mexico, ”said Fernando Dias Soares, Grupo Modelo’s Commercial Vice President.

The lunches and dinners, made with the seal and the supplies of the restaurants of this chain, will be delivered free of charge.

Food will be prepared daily to guarantee its freshness and cleanliness; In addition, these will be packaged under strict hygiene and quality measures.

For his part, Alejandro Barrios Alonso, General Director of Cervecería Chapultepec, said that “we did not stand idly by and joined great initiatives that positively impact our community and allow us to do our part to support those who fight tirelessly against this virus. ”

This initiative joins Grupo Modelo’s alliance with the Sonora Grill restaurant chain, which allocated more than 20,000 meals in a month to doctors and health personnel from public hospitals in Mexico City.

