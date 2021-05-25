Brewers end Padres’ winning streak

05/25/2021 at 7:46 AM CEST

EFE

Closer Josh Hader stopped the comeback attempt by San Diego in the ninth inning and the nine straight win streak of the Fathers came to an end on Monday with a 5-3 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. After a nine-win homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth inning.

Left fielder Tommy Pham hit a two-run home run off left-hander Angel Perdomo in the ninth inning.

Hader came into relief with a runner on first and no outs, but gave up an RBI double from first baseman Eric Hosmer with one out and then walked. The Brewers reliever took control in time to retire catcher Austin Nola with a fly ball and third baseman Ha-Seong Kim with a line to reach 11 saves this season.

Brandon Woodruff (3-2) allowed three hits over seven innings against a Padres team that had won 12 of their last 13 games. He struck out eight and did not walk. Woodruff hadn’t gotten a run in three of his nine starts so far this season.

Venezuelan catcher Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the second inning off starter Blake Snell (1-1), who took the loss.

Also Venezuelan right fielder Avisaíl Garcia started the attack in the fourth inning with a home run and a two-run single by second baseman Kolten Wong with two outs later in the episode knocked Snell off the mound.

Snell took the loss by conceding five earned runs, the most of the season, five hits and three walks, in addition to retiring seven batters via strikeout.

Mitch Garver leads the Twins offense

Catcher Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and the Minnesota Twins overcame their roster problems to score six runs in the eighth inning and defeat the Baltimore Oriols 8-3.

DJ Stewart hit a two-run home run to put Baltimore up 3-2 as leadoff hitter after a 45-minute rain break in the eighth, but Minnesota rallied with six straight hits with two outs in the bottom. Jorge Alcalá (1-1), who returned to the mound after the break, allowed two runs and two hits in one inning for the Twins. Tanner Scott (2-3) took the loss.

Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick hit home runs for Minnesota, which had four active starters but unavailable to start the game with injuries. The Twins have won three of their last four games.

Tony La Russa beats his former team with the White Sox

Veteran manager Tony La Russa reached another sporting milestone as his new team of The Chicago White Sox won 5-1 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the franchise that allowed him to achieve his greatest sporting glory and be a member of the Hall of Fame. La Russa emerged the winner of his first interleague game against the Cardinals thanks to the arm of starter Lance Lynn and left fielder Andrew Vaughn at bat. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the AL center leaders, swept away by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of their previous 13 games. The Cardinals, leaders of the NL Central, lost their second game in a row.

Lynn (5-1) kept the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the sixth that decided the course of the game.

After winning a World Series in Oakland with the Athletics, La Russa led the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three trophies and nine postseason appearances between 1996 and 2011. He emerged as the all-time leader in wins and managed games. However, at 76, this season he decided to return to the managers’ bench after accepting the offer of the White Sox, which was the first team he managed in the majors, in the 1980s.

The Rockies can with the Mets

Starter Austin Gomber hit a two-hitter in eight innings, infielder Ryan McMahon and Venezuelan catcher Elías Díaz each hit home runs in the second inning off David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 3-2 away from home. The Rockies’ victory was only the third they have achieved this road season.

Outfielder Garrett Hampson led to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth on a play in which Puerto Rican rookie Johneshwy Fargas ended up crashing into the wall in a failed attempt to get the ball. Fargas, the Mets’ fourth center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., suffered a sprained acromioclavicular joint in his left shoulder.

The Mets, leaders of the East Division of the National League, beforehand lead the Major Leagues with 16 players on the disabled list and announced that they are preparing to add right-hander Jordan Yamamoto on Tuesday.

Gomber received a single by third baseman Jonathan Villar early in the fourth and a home run by first baseman James McCann with two outs in the seventh. He stayed on the mound until the ninth inning for the first time, allowed a home run by pinch hitter Brandon Drury to lead and a single by pinch hitter Patrick Mazeika.

A day after Rockies closer Brad Hand threw 27 pitches, reliever Carlos Estévez got three outs in a row for his second save.

A great defensive play by Jordan Luplow leaves the Tigers stranded

Right fielder Jordan Luplow made a nosedive catch to catcher Eric Haase’s sunk hit in right field with the bases loaded, preserving a 6-5 Cleveland Indians win over Detroit Tigers. Luplow, who came in as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the decisive catch for the final out that helped closer Emmanuel Clase escape with his eighth save in nine chances.

Starter Spencer Turnbull, who received the AL Player of the Week award before the game, allowed three runs in six innings of work with Detroit in his first outing since throwing a no-hitter last week. His performance was dominant, but the bullpen did not support him, much less the sloppy defense, which was ultimately going to cost the Tigers defeat.

Cleveland scored three dirty runs in the seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead, and while Puerto Rican second baseman Willi Castro hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Detroit couldn’t quite come back. Third baseman Owen Miller scored twice for Cleveland without hitting the ball out of the box. He opened the seventh with an error by Puerto Rican third baseman Jeimer Candelario. The Indians finally loaded the bases, and with two outs and designated Jose Ramirez hitting, Bryan Garcia (0-1) threw a wild pitch that scored Miller and put Cleveland up 4-3.

Ramirez walked and a bases loaded single by Puerto Rican left fielder Eddie Rosario off Daniel Norris brought in two more runs.

Jean Carlos Mejía (1-0), 24, pitched a scoreless sixth for his first major league win. Three more Cleveland relievers succeeded him, and Clase solved problems in the ninth.

Marlins beat Phillies

Right fielder Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 in a duel of teams from the Eastern Division of the National League. The victory allowed the Marlins to gain ground in the fight to get to the top of the standings and they took fifth in the six games in which Duvall has sent the ball out of the park, while Venezuelan first baseman Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single that also helped the Marlins cause (23-24). Duvall hit his ninth home run in the seventh off reliever Brandon Kintzler. Duvall is hitting just .220, but he has 33 RBIs and entered the game tied for sixth in the National League in that category. Aguilar was second in RBIs and is now 35.

The Miami team is one game away from the New York Mets, who are in first place, despite a wave of injuries and an offense that ranks last in the league in on-base percentage.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in the sixth inning and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper had two hits and one RBI, allowing the Marlins to have the highest total RBIs since April 4. May.

Third baseman Brian Anderson and Venezuelan shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game with injuries, but neither appeared to be serious.

Miami rookie Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings, increasing his ERA to 1.75. Adam Cimber (1-1) pitched a scoreless sixth, and Dylan Floro retired the only batter he faced for his first career save.

Zach Eflin (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings against the Marlins and took the loss, the Phillies’ fifth (23-25) in the last six games.

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper, whose 0-for-16 losing streak has cut his OPS to .884, stayed out for the second straight game.

Brad Miller hit his 100th career home run for the Phillies in the ninth and Jean Segura had a two-run double.