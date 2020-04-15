The Undersecretary of Health indicated that the non-essential economic sectors should temporarily stop their activities, while reminding that the objective of said measures is to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that the criteria for determine which economic sectors are essential and which are not During the national health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were carefully studied for their classification.

At a press conference, the health official explained that as a result, the the country’s beer industry is not an essential activity for Mexican society during this health crisis.

López-Gatell pointed out that they took as a reference some guidelines of essential activities existing in the world and thus contrast them with those developed in Mexico.

“A careful joint analysis was made between the Secretaries of Health, Economy and Labor. In the end, there are some that go into the essentials and others do not. And it is understandable that those who do not go into the essentials and must stop, have the concern, “he said.

He added that last Thursday, a letter was issued by the “malt, barley directorate” of the Ministry of Agriculture, where authorized the sale of barley as agricultural producers do not have the capacity to store it.

“So it was accepted as valid in a very limited way that the beer industry received that barley. But nothing more. Continuity of operations is not authorized. The measure is temporary, and is stipulated in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 31. It is very clear who is essential and all the If you do not identify your sector as essential, you must stop until the measures are lifted. Whose purpose is to save life“, he claimed.

