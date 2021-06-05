Brett Gardner wants revenge on Alex Cora

The gardener Brett gardner wants to take revenge with the leader Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox in the MLB,

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the BOston Red Sox is getting bigger and bigger despite the fact that some legends like David Ortiz, Alex Rodríguez and Dustin Pedroia have retired from the MLB.

When asked Brett gardner thinking about having Alex Cora on the other side again after spending a whole season suspended for being twice involved in sign stealing with the Astros and Red Sox, this is what he said:

Here his words:

“Having him back in the dugout obviously makes me want to beat them more. We don’t like those guys, they don’t like us. It will be interesting for them to come to town ”,

Brett Gardner on facing Alex Cora and the Red Sox this weekend: “Having him back in the dugout makes me want to beat them more. We don’t like those guys, they don’t like us ”pic.twitter.com/WMk7J4RcK9 – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 3, 2021

There is no doubt that Alex Cora is the difference of the Red Sox, they went from being one of the worst teams of 2020 to being the best offense in the American League and they go into battle with the Tampa Rays and the Yankees in the American League in the MLB.