The Draft 2020 of the NFL he stuck to the script and there were few surprises left by the unusual performance. The biggest one, without a doubt, was that Packers they will select in the first round the quarterback of Utah State, Jordan Love.

And it is that acquiring one of the five best prospects of the position did not please those who live under the charm of Aaron Rodgers, including its predecessor in the equipment controls, Brett Favre.

The member of the Hall of Fame criticized the decision of the organization with which he won the Super Bowl XXXI, and announced that it will eventually lead to the separation of its current pin.

“Aaron will play elsewhere. I guarantee you something is going on in his mind. It means there is a nuisance with the organization; all he needs is another reason, besides this one, to speed up the process,” he said.

Even if Rodgers has not spoken about it, Favre He revealed a fragment of the conversation he had with him after the controversial determination of the green and gold, which he described as “a lack of respect.”

“(Aaron) was, shall we say, surprised that they went in that direction. Packers they damaged the relationship and at some point it will affect them, “he predicted.

You can read: “NFL Commissioner gives up his salary during the pandemic”

When Rodgers He was recruited in 2005, ‘El General’ was still part of the team and, over time, he was relegated until he was forced to leave for the New York Jets, while watching from afar how his successor successfully filled his shoes.

On this occasion, however, Favre he does not believe that conditions are conducive to a change of helm.

“I don’t expect something like this to happen now. He’ll do his job no matter what; it’s not his job to be a mentor to Jordan Love. Now if Jordan were to ask, ‘Can I watch videos with you?’, I’d be surprised if Aaron will refuse, “he said.

Given the circumstances and to round off his opinion (if specific), the former quarterback predicted a cloudy future for the four-time winners of the Super bowl. “Green bay will not go anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the coming years, “he said.

.