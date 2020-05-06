The former quarterback of the Packers from Green Bay, Brett Favre, is accused of fraud, allegedly receiving $ 1.1 million in payment for making speeches.

However, the quarterback did not perform them. Details about payments to Favre they are included in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

State auditor Shad White said his employees identified $ 94 million in questionable agency spending, including payments for sports activities without a clear connection to help people in need in one of the poorest states in the US. USA

The payments to Favre came from a state aid support for people in need. The audit was launched months after a former director of Human Services and five other people were indicted on state embezzlement charges of approximately $ 4 million.

They have pleaded not guilty and await trial in what White has called one of the largest Mississippi cases of public corruption in decades.

“If there was a way to waste the money, it appears that the DHS leadership or its beneficiaries thought about it and tried,” White said Monday. White said the Human Services audit “shows the most egregious mismanagement my staff has ever seen in their careers.”

The payments to Favre were made by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a group that had contracts with the Department of Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The audit says Favre Enterprises was paid $ 500,000 in December 2017 and $ 600,000 in June 2018, and was supposed to deliver speeches during at least three events.

The auditor’s report says that “after a cursory review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the person hired did not speak and was not present at those events.”

