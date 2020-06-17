WWE legend Bret Hart reviews his career, highlighting his frustrating stint at WCW.

According to WrestlingInc, Hall of Fame member Bret Hart was recently on the WWE Backstage program as a special guest. During his speech Hart spoke of the mishandling he received on his arrival at the defunct WCW. The Canadian stressed above all that the company did not know at any time what to do with his character.

The funny thing about the situation is that I remember Vince telling me. WCW would never know what to do with someone like Bret Hart. After three or four months there I realized it. The reason I was saying they wouldn’t know what to do with me, “said Hart.

«They did not know how to take advantage of my talents or my abilities. I remember going to Eric Bischoff several times and advising him how I could get along with guys like Booker T, or how we could do things differently. They always gave the silliest reasons not to let me fight someone like Booker T. Sometimes they told me it was because I was dealing with someone else. And I remember assuring myself that that wasn’t even a reason. The thing is, they had no idea what they were doing.

During the interview Booker T joked about the situation. The former WCW champion stated that this was a compromised situation so that the most important fighters of the time in WCW did not suffer damage to his image. Hart concluded by declaring his regret leaving WWE for WCW, assuring that he should have remained at Vince McMahon’s company.

If I could go back, I think I would have looked for a way to stay in WWE. Knowing what I know about WCW, I regret having been there, ”admitted Bret Hart.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.Remember that Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and the next AEW Fyter Fest will be the next AEW PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.