Mario Balotelli remains unemployed. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Brescia has had enough of his constant acts of indiscipline and has terminated his contract.

06/08/2020

The Italian striker has not been to several training sessions and previously did not follow the protocols that the staff sent to the players during the confinement, hence he was very out of shape when he returned to work at the club facilities. Finally, the club, bottom of Serie A, has made the decision to send him a notice informing him that his contract is terminated due to indiscipline.

The player alleged to the club that his absence was due to Stomach problems and that he needed a week off. The club, which had long been enduring acts of indiscipline of the player whose performance was always well below expected, He did not consider the player’s excuse despite having presented a medical certificate.

Over the weekend, the Italian press announced Brescia’s decision to dispense with Balotelli’s services, something that was confirmed on Monday.

“I thought that, playing in his city, he could give a lot to the team”, Luis Diego López, coach of Brescia, told ‘Il Corriere della Sera’. “I had a lot to give, but I had to do more, much more. These are the facts, therefore, it’s normal to be disappointed“he added of Balotelli.

Balotelli, 29, signed with Brescia last August after three seasons in the French league at Nice and Olympique de Marseille. His previous clubs were Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

With Brescia he has played 36 scoring 14 goals, but it has not been summoned by the ‘azzurra’ since 2018.