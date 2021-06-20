Breogán promoted to the ACB League

06/21/2021 at 1:24 AM CEST

Europa Press

The Breogán River was proclaimed champion this Sunday of the LEB Oro to achieve the sports promotion to the Endesa League, after bending with authority (57-83) to Covirán Granada in the third and final match of the final.

Diego Epifanio’s team swept the Andalusian team with a 3-21 Of start. Roope Ahonen and Erik Quintela hammered the rival ring and the Galicians also dominated the rebound. The mattress was enough for the Breogán to take the reins of the crash.

With 29-49 at halftime, the people of Lugo did not lose their great performance and even increased their maximum income with Kevin Larsen. The Covirán Granada saw no possible reaction, entangled in attack by the precipitation and a painful 30-63 on the scoreboard, which did not bring an Andalusian miracle in the last quarter.