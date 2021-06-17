Breogán forces the third and decisive match in Granada

06/17/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

The Breogán River forced the third game (81-78) of the final of the playoff promotion to the Endesa League, which will be decided on the Covirán Granada field next Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Thomas Bropleh was the most valued (26) of the game, but his stellar performance (21 points) did not help his team to reach the ACB in the second of the three games of the series. The Breogán prevented it with Kacinas as the most outstanding player and the collective game.

With intensity, spikes and the evidence that there was a lot at stake, the first quarter passed, which began and ended with the triples of Lugo to reach the second period five up (24-19) and thus counteract the spectacular numbers of Bropleh, with maximum effectiveness in those first ten minutes in which he added 14 of the 19 points of his team.

The Granada, which never lowers its arms, took advantage of the poor success of Breogán in field shots to reach the break with an advantage (39-41) after having signed a 15-22 in the second quarter.

Breogán reacted after the intermission and made a takeoff threat (51-43, m.24), but the Andalusian team did not allow it and answered him again to reach the last ten minutes with +3 for the Galicians.

With defensive work and the contribution of the Mexican Israel Gutiérrez, Breogán reached its maximum difference on the scoreboard (74-62) in the absence of just over six minutes.

Granada rose again due to the mistakes of its rival and got back into the battle (76-73, m.38) with a partial of 0-9 before catching on the precipitation and the failures of the premises.

A triplazo from Bropleh many meters from the basket placed the Andalusians within two with less than half a minute to go (78-76); Erik Quintela missed one of the two free throws, Lluís Costa put Granada to one (79-78), Ahonen opened his scoring account on a foul and the visitors attacked without much sense in the last five seconds, in which they did not force the extension