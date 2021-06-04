Brentford’s rise to the Premier, a data-driven success

06/04/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

EFE

Twelve years ago, Brentford were in the English Fourth Division. Eight ago, in Third. Six years ago, in Second and a week ago he was promoted to the Premier League. A success of a humble London team that has been based on the analytical study of data and on profitability and revalue their players until they sell them for seven times their initial price.

When after promote for the first time in 74 years to the PremierSergi Canós, one of the team’s headlines, attended EFE, he was clear about the reason for the stability and growth of the club. “The desire to improve. Each time to be a little closer. Always do things for the better “said the Spaniard, who has been at Brentford for five years.

And what is the key to that continuous improvement? Relying on statistics and records that most clubs do not pay attention to. Or at least they didn’t pay. “If David wants to beat Goliath, he can’t do it with the same weapons.”said the Brentford sporting director, Rasmus Ankersen to Talksport.

Analyze the market and bet with risk

This West London club has based its recruitment policy on analyze those players whose performances are below their future potential. That is, instead of following the Brazilian who has scored 30 goals in the Second Division of his country, the Brentford scouters will cast their eyes on the player who has scored half, but whose stats, such as expected goal rate, show that he could have done a lot more.

With this policy, risky, but effective in the long run, have managed to revalue the price of players who bought with balance. The best examples are those of Ollie Watkins, bought for 7 million and sold for 33 to Aston Villa; Said Benrahma, incorporated for 1.7 million and sold for 26 to West Ham United; and Neal Maupay, signed for 2 million from Saint-Ettienne and sold to Brighton for more than 20.

This decision to sell as soon as the talent explodes, however, has not had a negative impact on the team’s success, as might be expected. Last season, after losing the final due to promotion to the Premier against Fulham at Wembley, the team was left without its two great stars, Watkins and Benrahma, but was reinforced with a footballer who has already broken records.

Ivan Toney, a historic player for the Championship

The ‘Bees’ They put more than 5 million in Ivan Toney, a boy from Petersborough, and he has rewarded them with 31 goals in the Championship, the most in the history of this English division over Glenn Murray, who scored 30. The key to this stability also resides in the owner of the club, who, far from being a millionaire interested only in economic success, is a fan of it. Matthew Benham made money through his company, a sportsbook, and bought Brentford in 2012, when they were still roaming League One.

His commitment to the club has not been a waste and in these years “only” the club has invested close to 100 million, an amount that will be amply rewarded with promotion to the Premier, valued at more than 180 million pounds. Nor has Benham stood out for instilling high salaries in his players and the total spending on salaries has been number 14 of the 24 that make up the Championship.

Once the Premier is reached, the objective, in Canós’s words, is not to survive at any price. “It is to stay.” Getting Brentford to take flight in the top flight, similar to what solid projects such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have done in recent years, that in the season of their ascent either they managed to sneak into Europe or they stayed close to it.