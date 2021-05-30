Brentford achieves promotion to Premier League after 74 years

After numerous attempts, the most recent last season, the Brentford achieved promotion to the Premier League after a 74-year absence by winning at Wembley at Swansea by 2-0.

Thomas Frank’s team, which has two Spaniards in its squad, the goalkeeper David Raya and midfielder Sergi Canos, will be part of the top competition in English football along with Norwich and Watford, who achieved promotion directly after finishing first and second, respectively, in the Championships.

Brentford, who finished third in the standings at the end of the forty-six matchdays, had to win their goal again in the promotion phase, as happened last year, when they stayed on the doorstep of the Premier after losing with the Fulham.

This time he did not fail. They beat Bournemouth first in the semifinals and this Saturday, Swansea, a single match at Wembley.

Brentford last played in the senior division in 1947. Last year they lost to Fulham in the final for promotion, also at Wembley.

OFFICIAL. Brentford was promoted to the Premier League. After 74 years of waiting, they return to the top English football circuit. In 2020, they came very close to climbing. In 2021, Thomas Frank’s men achieved their desired goal. Ticket consummated via playoff. TO FIRST DIVISION. pic.twitter.com/TMxb9OMyq0 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 29, 2021

It was enough for Thomas Frank’s team with his great match start. At ten minutes, a foul inside the area by Frederick Woodman was awarded a penalty. Ivan Toney did not miss and advanced to Brentford, who extended their income ten minutes later when the Danish Emiliano Marcondes scored after a pass from Mads Roersley.

Steve Cooper’s team looked for a reaction, but failed to beat Spaniard David Raya. Swansea’s options fell in the final half hour when they were left with ten players by the expulsion with a direct red of Jay Fulton, who made a hard tackle to the Dane Mathias Jensen.

Brentford kept their advantage until the end to close the triumph and their promotion to the top flight of English football.