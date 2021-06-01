Brent rebounds to 2-year high on demand optimism

EFE videos

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 32,030 million euros in May, 9.2% more

Madrid, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 32,029.9 million euros in variable income in May, which represents 9.2% more in the interannual rate, and 11.1% higher than the figure for April, according to data published this Tuesday by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME). On the contrary, the number of negotiations, which reached 3.5 million euros, fell by 18.3% compared to May 2020, and by 5.8% compared to April. At the end of May, BME reached a market share in the trading of Spanish securities of 73.97%. In the fixed income market, the volume contracted in May grew by 19.9% ​​compared to April, to 25,031 million euros. Admissions to trading, including issues of public debt and private fixed income, stood at 28,059.6 million euros, which implies a 19.6% drop compared to the previous month, and 25.8% in interannual rate. The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, with an increase of 0.5% in May and a rise of 3.1% in the accumulated of 2021. In the Financial Derivatives market, the volume traded in May grew 18.6% year-on-year on Stock Futures, and 73.5% on Stock Options. In Futures contracts on IBEX 35, trading increased by 11.1% compared to May last year. (c) EFE Agency