Brent oil soars more than 5% due to the blockade of the Suez canal

Oil becomes more expensive before Suez canal blockade, one of the main commercial arteries worldwide. The Brent barrel, the benchmark in Europe, shoots up 5% to exceed prices of $ 64, a level that he had lost last Monday.

This rebound is a consequence of the fact that this Tuesday Ever Given has run aground on the sea lane, which has interrupted the movement of ships in both directions. The freighter, chartered by Taiwan’s Evergreen Line, is one of the largest container shipping vessels in the world.

Despite the increases, the price of a barrel of oil is still far from the 70 dollars that were seen at the beginning of the month, when there was more confidence in the solvency of the economic recovery. What’s more, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC +) agreed to maintain their adjustments of production.

Blockade in the Canal

The ship crossed in the channel through Egypt is 400 meters long and 59 meters wide. At the time of the event, transported 224,000 tonnes of cargo on its way from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. Although the causes of what happened are still being clarified, everything points to poor visibility and wind conditions in the area, shaken by a sandstorm.

According to data from local agencies, about thirty vessels were waiting this Wednesday at Great Bitter Lake, which is halfway through the Canal. In turn, more than 42 they were waiting for transit in the Port Said area -to the north of the infrastructure, already in the Mediterranean- and another 30 in Suez, in its extreme south.

In the case of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the reference barrel in the US, the price increase was even higher, of up to 6%. In this case, prices went from 57.76 dollars at the close of the day before to over 61 dollars per barrel. This is precisely the reference that 11 months ago it was listed negatively for the first time in history due to oversupply in the face of an economy halted by confinements.