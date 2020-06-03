Related news

The barrel of Brent oil, the benchmark for Europe, reaches maximums of the last three months this Wednesday, exceeding $ 40 in its most bullish intraday crosses. Since the beginning of March, not much was paid for one of these barrels of the North SeaThe possibility that the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) will end with cuts in the world supply of this raw material is gaining weight.

The price of Brent oil has reached this Wednesday a maximum of $ 40.52 per barrel, overcoming for the first time since last March 5 the barrier of 40 dollars. However, later it slowed its advance to $ 38.78, below even the price of $ 39.57 set at the end of the session on Tuesday.

Thus, the reference barrel of crude oil for the ‘Old Continent’ has more than doubled its price compared to the lows recorded at the end of last April, when it even fell below $ 16 due to problems of oversupply in the market and lack of infrastructure to store surplus crude.

Far from negative terrain

In the case of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the benchmark for the US, the price of a barrel was trading down slightly at $ 36.33, although very far from the historical lows recorded at the end of April, when it fell into negative territory with a price of -37.80 dollars.

In principle, OPEC +, which groups members of the oil cartel and other producers such as Russia, had scheduled to meet electronically on June 10 to assess their agreement and study a possible extension. However, at the request of Algeria, which holds the OPEC presidency, the cartel countries had proposed bringing the meeting forward to this Thursday.

OPEC + countries to reach agreement on if they extend the adjustment to production applied in the months of May and June by one or two months, for which they cut the supply of crude oil by 9.7 million barrels per day, the equivalent of 10% of its production before the crisis, while, in the following months, the adjustment would be 7.7 million until the end 2020 and 5.8 million from January 2021 to April 2022.

In this sense, as reported by Bloomberg, Russia would have been in favor of extending the adjustment 9.7 million in July, an extension acceptable to Saudi Arabia, which proposed an extension of the agreement from one to three months.

