By Aaron Sheldrick and Sonali Paul

TOKYO, Mar 27 (.) – Crude prices operated unevenly on Friday, after governments continued to take unprecedented steps to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

* At 0919 GMT, the international benchmark Brent was down 31 cents, or 1.29%, at $ 26 a barrel.

* For its part, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in the United States earned 21 cents, or 0.93%, at $ 22.86 a barrel.

* Both benchmarks have fallen almost two thirds this year, and the collapse of economic activity and fuel demand have forced the massive reversal of oil companies in their investment plans.

* Demand for crude oil worldwide could drop 20%, while 3 billion people remain confined, said the head of the International Energy Agency, while asking large producers such as Saudi Arabia to help stabilize oil markets. .

* “It is going to be a year of great uncertainty for us from a price point of view,” Peter Coleman, head of Australian firm Woodside Petroleum, said in a conference call with investors on Friday.

* G-20 leaders said Thursday they will do “whatever it takes” to overcome the crisis, while pledging to inject $ 5 trillion into the global economy through national measures as part of their efforts to lessen the impact.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)