Since the now President of the United States, Donald TrumpHe started his campaign as a politician, he has done everything to win over the American people. But perhaps one of the precise clever moves has been use many songs from artists that everyone loves, making all those musicians angry, and the last to be hooked for this is the lead singer of Panic! At the Disco, Brendon Urie.

It turns out that Mr. Trump – and just as it happened recently with a Tom Petty song – he used “High Hopes” during one of his rallies in Phoenix, Arizona, one of the most famous songs of the band that Urie and company released in 2018. Of course this did not go unnoticed and the frontman of Panic! At The Disco entered Twitter to get all his courage against the president and his campaign.

Donald Trump, Jr. takes the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, to “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, further proof I will never escape “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. pic.twitter.com/YzobIH7UZl – DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 23, 2020

No hair on the tongue and avoiding so much detour, Brendon Urie went to the jugular to President Trump, saying as is: “Fuck, you’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks”. Later, the singer shared a link from the non-partisan organization HeadCount, which uses the power of music to register voters and promote democratic participation in the young.

To finish and in case nobody had made it clear that Trump is not liked by Urie, tagged the president a monster and said he represents nothing they are fighting for in AmericaSo he hoped that all those who do not agree with him will go to the polls in November so that another mandate is not repeated.

This is not the first time that they use “High Hopes” politically, since in 2019 the mayor of the city of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, used it during his campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency. And of course, Urie’s courage towards Trump did not start overnight, since in 2018 The singer said in a British magazine that the President was “a sh * odid @ idi8ta who is invading the rights of the people.”

Brendon Urie next to Tom petty (through his family) join the long list of artists how The Rolling Stones, Adele, REM and What in, than Donald Trump has been ‘kindly’ asked to stop using his songs to promote himself – again – to the presidency of the United States.

It seems that this man will never understand, Now what will be the next track that the precise will use without the permission of the artist?

