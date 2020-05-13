If we are clear about anything, it is that Queen’s influence has reached a lot of young people who fell in love with the sound of one of the most important groups in history, and it is also not a secret that thousands of musicians love to cover their songs, one of them is Panic! At The Disco, because at every opportunity they have, Brendon Urie and company pay tribute to this bandota.

The perfect example of this was the last time the Las Vegas band came to our country as part of Corona Capital 2018, because there they showed us their great version of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, but now the vocalist and frontman of Panic! At The Disco left us with a square eye because apparently he still has surprises related to Queen –And even with David Bowie-.

It turns out that Brendon Urie was the musical act on Jimmy Fallon’s show. As usual, for one of the most important sections the presenter plays with The Roots and the guests some important songs from his own discography or put together his own covers by other bands with a peculiar element, since they only play instruments that they ask for in schools, such as flutes, tambourines and more.

But this time, and since quarantine does not allow everyone to find this kind of instrument so easily, it occurred to them to make things more interesting, since they managed using only household objects. With just a guitar, a bass and a melody, Brendon began singing with Jimmy Fallon “Under Pressure”, the collaborative song by Queen and Bowie released in 1981.

A toaster, scooped water glasses, pot lids, applause, and even a frisbee were items that members of The Roots he had at home and they adapted as if they were musical instruments.

And what about Brendon, raffled as always hitting the great tones that Freddie Mercury arrived at. Without a doubt this is one of those covers that will surely lift your spirits.

But we better not tell you more, rejoice the day listening to this true home version of “Under Pressure” Queen’s with Bowie who Brendon Urie, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots put together in this quarantine:

