Brendan Fraser surprises with radical physical change to play a man of 272 kilos

Brendan fraser He appeared on the blue carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, and surprised everyone with his new physical appearance: the actor gained several kilos to play a morbidly obese man of 272 kilos, in the movie “The Whale.” .

After five years without filming, he will return to the shoot in the film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The actor accepted the challenge of transforming his body for a leading role where his physical appearance is of great importance for the plot: he will play a teacher who is stuck on his sofa and does not stop gaining weight, to the point of morbid obesity.

Fraser appeared at the festival dressed in a classic suit, combined in black and blue. His fans were amazed to see the actor’s photographs, and the first comparative collages with the “before and after” of his figure quickly began to circulate.

(Swipe to see all photos)

“Unrecognizable”, “It can’t be Brendan Fraser!”, “Wow! Is it the same Brendan from “The Mummy”? ”Were some of the reactions from Twitter and Instagram users. The actor, for his part, smiled for all the flashes and when he left he posed with several fans in each selfie they asked him to do.

It may interest you:

Yanet García unleashes low passions by posing in red lace lingerie and transparencies

Jennifer López’s idea so that Ben Affleck can be with his children again

The video of Jailyne Ojeda showing her voluptuous curves in a tiny white bikini

Zuleyka Rivera boasts a great body in a bikini and raises the temperature of her fans