Brendan Fraser looked different at the premiere of his latest movie

(CNN) – Brendan Fraser made a rare appearance at the weekend and was the buzz on the internet.

The 52-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet for his latest film, “No Sudden Move,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle.

Naturally, Fraser does not look the same as in his 1997 film “George of the Jungle” and his complexion became a topic of conversation.

Social media theorized that her weight gain could be related to her upcoming project, “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The film centers on a severely obese and reclusive teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.