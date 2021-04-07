Brenda Zambrano shows off her enormous charms and winks at Cruz Azul

The former member of the reality shows of Acapulco Shore and Warriors 2020, Brenda zambrano, showed his pride for the good step of the team of his love, La Maquina de Cruz Azul, because the beautiful Tamaulipas posed with the away jersey of the sky blue team after the impressive step they have taken in the Closing 2021 of the M LeagueX and in the run-up to the debut of the Cementeros in the Concachampions.

Taking advantage of the good moment of Cruz Azul, Brenda published a mosaic with four photographs in which she posed with the white elastic of La Machine, attaching two hearts to the title of the postcard; one white and one light blue.

In addition to endorsing her support for the La Noria team, Brenda Zambrano knew how to ‘stir up’ all her followers on Instagram, as she posted a couple of photographs posing in a cute swimsuit with a cherry print, enjoying the warmth of spring.

“One day I upload many stories and the next I will disappear for a few months,” published Zambrano.

The series of photos delighted her followers, because in one of the snapshots, Brenda showed her great attributes by posing on her back, revealing part of her fiery anatomy.

Who is Brenda Zambrano?

Brenda Alicia Zambrano is a famous influencer, youtuber, and television star who rose to fame after her participation in the Acapulco reality show Shore. Brenda was born on June 13, 1993 in Hidalgo, Tamaulipas. He has 7 siblings and is currently in a romantic relationship with Guty Carrera.

