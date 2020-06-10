Mexico.- The former member of the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’, Brenda Zambrano, she is ready to leave her mouth open not with her beauty or some controversy, but with her strength and discipline in the new reality show of Televisa: ‘Warriors 2020’, produced by Magda rodriguez.

The 26-year-old girl became famous for appearing on ‘Acapulco Shore’, a controversial reality show on MTV, where not only did she show her strong character, but she pulled her claw when she felt threatened.

In a telephone interview, the native of Victoria City talked with A.M about their participation in this project, which has already uncovered five of its members: Diego Montu, Sebastián García, Julio Ron, Reno Rojas and Aurélie.

With them, there are already 15 confirmed competitors, and only five names would be missing to announce the complete list.

This is a great challenge for me, people will be able to see another Brenda, one focused on what she wants, who will be united with her peers. She is a Brenda away from scandals, and is in what she really wants; I made it my goal to be someone else as a person and to be focused on another part of my career ”, he highlighted.

Brenda Zambrano grew up on a ranch among animals, which she learned to tame despite suffering accidents, she never gave up and accomplished what she set out to do.

I consider myself a warrior, I want people to give me another chance. I think it is time to raise your voice, I want you to see that we are going to be more united than ever, that I am not the girl from ‘Acapulco Shore’, full of problems, now I have a different mentality, I want you to know another part of me and that As long as women are united, we will be stronger. ”

This former beauty queen is ready to attack and reach the podium that consecrates her as the winner of ‘Warriors 2020’ no matter how, but becoming champion is her only objective.

In social networks I am more attacked by women, we have to raise our voices, and the more united we are and the less land we throw ourselves, we will be much more ching … we do not need to envy other people, you are going to see that you are going to be better with yourself”.

Reros Guerreros 2020 ’is a Televisa production by Magda Rodríguez, directed by Tania Rincon and Mauricio Barcelata. The reality show will premiere on June 15 by Channel 5, with broadcasts from Monday to Thursday at 8:30 at night.

Brenda Zambrano recognizes this program as an opportunity to strengthen her acting career, especially in the role of villain.

I’m doing castings for series, novels, for everything, I’m still looking for opportunities. I am still in Guerreros, but I continue to work on my social networks, looking for opportunities, because I do not know if I am going to win or not, we must continue to chambé ”, he concluded.

Now, in ‘Guerreros 2020’, a program of games and competitions between artists, Brenda Zambrano will do her best to work as a team. Photo: Special.

