Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, raises the temperature with her ‘spicy’ dance in networks (Video)

The former member of Acapulco shore, Brenda Zambrano, set the social networks on fire with her most recent video on social networks, in which she shows that she knows how to move, for which she received the love of her followers.

With a black mini short and a blouse that revealed a large part of her marked abdomen, the Monterrey model took her best steps to the rhythm of the reggaeton, getting just over 50 thousand likes in a matter of hours.

A few weeks ago, Zambrano He confirmed in his social networks that he had tested positive for Covid, revealing that he had had some symptoms, so he was not having a very good time; however, he thanked his fans for their support.

Zambrano has won the hearts of thousands of followers, his charisma that he showed during the reality show of Mtv It caused her to be one of the favorites by viewers and although she has been a regular guest in recent seasons, they hope to see her again as the protagonist of Acapulco Shore.