Brenda Zambrano, former Acapulco Shore, captivates her fans with a hot photo in a yellow swimsuit

The influencer and model Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, captivated her followers in the social media, with a fiery photograph in a yellow swimsuit from Quintana Roo.

Happy 28 to me, thank you for your congratulations, I love you very much “, was the message of the model in her publication on social networks.

On this occasion Brenda Zambrano shared this photograph on her Instagram account, during her birthday celebrations from the beaches of the south of the country, thanking her fans and friends for the congratulations.

This controversial influencer was part of several seasons of the reality show Acapulco Shore on the MTV network, gaining popularity for his constant fights with other members such as Manelyk González and Rocío Sánchez.

Brenda Zambrano, who was also part of Televisa’s Guerreros 2020 program in her first generation, quickly added more than 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends in a few hours.

