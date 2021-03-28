Brenda Zambrano drives her fans crazy with a hot dance in a flirty swimsuit

Brenda zambrano, the Tamaulipas model, has shown her great love for Mexican soccer, by supporting the Cruz Azul Machine in each game in the present Closing tournament 2021 in Liga MX.

The former participant of the MTV reality show ‘Acapulco shore‘, He has once again stolen the attention of his more than five million followers on social networks, by showing off his statuesque figure to the rhythm of music.

Via Instagram, the fan of the Blue Cross Machine released the video of Tik Tok where he appears dancing in the company of the also model Cyn Cofano in white swimsuit, accompanied by the following message.

“Hahaha @cyncofano,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 88 thousand likes and about 300 comments from its loyal followers, where the beauty and statuesque figure worn by the Monterrey model Brenda Zambrano stands out.

