Your browser does not support iframes.

This April 15 Ferdinando Valencia celebrated 37 years of life, and from very early, Brenda Kellerman took her Instagram account to dedicate a loving birthday greeting to her husband and father of their little one Tadeo.

The Costa Rican shared in her social profile a series of endearing photographs of the family that she has formed together with the Mexican actor, in which her twins appear Tadeo and Dante, who died last year three months after being born. The 32-year-old model took advantage of the special date to express her love for her husband and good wishes for him.

Even though they can’t party now because of the pandemic coronavirus, Valencia’s wife promised to organize a big party when the contingency passes, because she also revealed that during the last three years they have not been able to celebrate due to various situations that have arisen.

“Today is your birthday and I know that, at the moment, we are not in the best situation to celebrate you in style, with this birthday I owe you 3 celebrations in style, I just want you to be well and have the best time” , can be read at the beginning of the publication.

Remind you that you are the best in every way, father, partner, lover, friend, boyfriend and much more, you are my favorite family friend. We love you so much and today is your day, so ask for what you want, we adore you ‘cosimous, ‘” Kellerman continued.

“God give you many more years to enjoy yourself, today I celebrate your life, my love, next to our family and of course with our beautiful angel who takes care of you”, were the words of the model for her love.

View this post on Instagram Today is your birthday and I know that right now we are not in the best situation to celebrate you big, with this birthday I owe you 3 big celebrations, I just want you to be fine and have a great time and remind yourself that you are the one best in every way, father, partner, lover, friend, boyfriend and much more, you are my FAVORITE FAMIGOVIO, we love you very much and today is your Day so ask for what you want, we adore you, cosmos God for many more years to enjoy you or celebrate your life 😘my love🎉 next to our family and of course with our beautiful angel Q always takes care of you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🍾🎊🎉 @ferdinandoval A post shared by BRENDA KELLERMAN (@brenda_kellerman) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:20 pm PDT

Although the couple could not carry out any great celebration, they did enjoy it as a family and at home, since for two weeks they have been in voluntary confinement at home, where they spend the days next to their little son Tadeo who, on April 24 , will celebrate his first year of life.

Although the couple has shared little of how they are quarantined, the actor posted that he enjoys playing golf or being in the pool.

Ferdinando has shared several family postcards in various places, which apparently are part of his residence, since he clarified that he is respecting social distancing and quarantine to avoid spreading the virus that shook the entire world.

«First class of Tadeo @nuestrosmellizos with mom @brenda_kellerman. I clarify, we are isolated and respecting our care and that of others, “wrote the actor in a postcard in which the family appears on top of a golf cart.

This has been a difficult year for everyone, however, Ferdinando is enjoying his family in this new year, after going through very hard and bittersweet moments in 2019.

It was during this time that, on the one hand, Ferdinando experienced the happiness of welcoming his twins and on the other, saying goodbye to little Dante, the brother of Tadeo who died in August, three months after birth.

DO NOT MISS:

Ferdinando Valencia has debts after the death of his baby

ON VIDEO: Ferdinando Valencia shares the first steps of his son Tadeo