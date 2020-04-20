In addition to food, former defender Atlético-MG donated money to needy communities. Player is Olympic age and dreams of the Tokyo Games in 2021

In a good phase in Italy’s Torino, defender Bremer showed that he is also solidary off the field. Quarantined in the country of Bota, one of the places most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the defender did not forget his country of origin. With the help of friends and representative Luiz Carlos Ferreira, the athlete donated 200 basic food baskets to needy communities in Taboão da Serra, in São Paulo.

– Helping others will always be a duty and a pleasure. May we have the conscience to understand that only with love, affection and collective spirit will we overcome this complicated moment. I am very happy to be able to contribute and help poor communities and families. Together let’s get out of this – commented the athlete on social networks.

Zaguerio Bremer is a trusted man of coach Moreno Longo in Torino (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Basic baskets donated by Bremer (Photo: Disclosure)

Passing through the base divisions of Desportivo Brasil, the player was revealed by São Paulo. However, it was with Atlético-MG’s shirt that Bremer stood out. He was hired in 2017 by Galo for the Under-20 team and in his first year he won the Copa do Brasil of the category, being raised to professionals later. He established himself among the holders of Atlético in 2018, and was one of the highlights of the team in the campaign that, until the stop for the World Cup, made the miners the vice-leaders of the Brasileirão.

In Italy since 2018, Bremer lives his best moment in European football. The defender has 22 games in the season, all of them as starter. The defender scored three goals and made three assists.

Basic baskets donated by Bremer (Photo: Disclosure)

See too:

See the best young people in the world, according to the Goal website