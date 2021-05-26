Breeze Airways: the new low-cost airline starts the day after tomorrow



David Neeleman, founder of Breeze Airways, has already founded four other airlines.

Photo: Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

A new airline will open its doors to receive its new customers and take them to their destinations from this May 27. Your name: Breeze Airways. The aviation company will begin operations just in time now that travel is picking up after the industry spent months virtually closed due to travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will also take advantage of the availability of sufficient workforce after pilots and other aviation workers lost the jobs they held at larger companies.

On the new company, the founder, David Neeleman, said: “We created Breeze as a new airline that fuses technology with kindness.”

The company will provide KIND-brand candy bars to its customers, as well as Utz-brand chips.

It should be noted that its founder, Neeleman, is no newbie to the world of aviation, having previously founded the companies JetBlue, Azul from Brazil, WestJet from Canada and Morris Air.

What will be the fifth airline founded by Neeleman will offer low-cost fares that start from $ 39. and it will cover trips from Charleston to Tampa, to name one.

For its flights, Breeze Airways will use 10 economy class Embraer E-190 jets with 108 seats and three E-195 jets with 118 seats, as reported by CNBC.

Breeze is scheduled to depart from 16 US airports for nonstop flights for the month of July. Its main objective will be small cities where large companies have reduced their flights.

Breeze will be covering a niche of customers who only seek to reach their destinations in small cities, but without stopping in medium-sized cities. And everything seems to indicate that this market has a great future.

“There are so many city pairs that need nonstop service across the country, we have another 100 cities under consideration,” Neeleman said, according to a statement.

The company will be launching operations at the same time that other airlines such as Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines operate carrying billions of dollars in debt for money they borrowed to float during the coronavirus crisis.

