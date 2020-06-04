In the show tonight we had a very interesting surprise in store for us. Breezango, the team formed by Fandango and Tyler Breeze they returned to WWE NXT. Not only did they make their return normally, but they did so in a struggle to determine the next challengers for the NXT tag team championships. Breezango took the victory and they will face Imperium in NXT Take Over: In Your House.

But it seems that someone else will be involved in this fight as they appeared Rinku Singh and Gurjar Saurav to have a face to face with the champions in pairs and the new challengers. Good return from the talented Tyler Breeze and Fandango

The #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles picture just got a lot more crowded. @ WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE @Malcolmvelli @RealRinkuSingh @gurjar_saurav pic.twitter.com/n5lbJGYsB6 – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020

What happened to Breezango?

When we talk about Breezango we remember with great joy the famous entertaining segments that they did is Smackdown Live, called Fashion Police. However, after having a shot at the Smackdown tag team titles, this team disappeared due to an injury to Fandango. Tyler Breeze was moved to WWE NXT. He had a fight against Veveteen Dream in NXT Take Over XXV.

For the first time in a long time we saw Tyler Breeze seriously compete against Dream. However, since then we have not heard from him either. But again he formed the team with Fandando that they would be united again in WWE NXT. However, this time it was Tyler Breeze who injured his elbow and again the team had to break up. Right now, they returned to the ring together and will have a shot at the NXT tag team championships. We wish you the best of luck.

