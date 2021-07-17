Breathe luxury through the pores, Cynthia Rodríguez in a black dress

Luxury breathes through the pores, Cynthia Rodríguez in a black dress | Instagram

The beautiful and imposing Cynthia Rodríguez, left everyone speechless in one of her recent photographs by posing with an elegant black and gold dress with which she breathes luxury even through the pores.

The charismatic and beautiful singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, led the show of “I want to sing“in style, showing off the beautiful outfit that highlighted each of her curves, as well as showing her defined legs almost completely.

The short black dress of glitters with gold appliqués undoubtedly made her shine like a jewel. Cynthia Rodriguez, who breathed total luxury with the garment that mixed the shine with the fringes, also leaving some areas exposed.

Did someone say show? #I want to sing shining thanks to my team: Stylist: @george_figueroa

Dress: @victoryjesse, Makeup: @ilceporrasmakeup, Hair: @vaniama Makeup

The model and “youtuber“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, showed her silhouette with a garment that completely adhered to her silhouette, which covered the bottom part with a row of fringes that hung from the hip area, covering only a very private part of the “former academic”.

The Denominated “Rump princess“She looked like a diva in front of the camera when she showed how she is preparing for an edition of the new contest” I want to sing “in the Venga la Alegría forum.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz raised thousands of sighs and compliments from her fans on her Instagram account where the snapshot added 150,132 “likes.”

If you are very, very cannon !!! Wooow that look, I love it, how beautiful! Spectacular, everything looks incredible to you, Very beautiful as always, My cyn as beautiful as always, were some of the flattering comments dedicated to Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend.

The 37-year-old “television actress” wore her long brown hair, somewhat disorderly, being marked by great laughs, a makeup with a certain air of drama made the presenter look one of the most beautiful, something that has already become a constant for Deyanira Rodríguez herself.

The native of Monclova, Coahuila showed us through her Instagram account, her gala dress with which she would start the “I want to sing” section in which some of the members of the Tv Azteca morning participate.

The former member of the talent show “La Academia” from several years ago, looked like a queen and shows that she is not afraid of the limelight by wearing such striking garments and extravagant rhinestones, which also favored the silhouette of the faithful assiduous to the fitness life.

On this occasion, the accessories were a bit absent from the outfit of the dancer, composer and television actress since the dress had enough to make the famous stand out.

If Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend has distinguished herself for something, it is because of her style and good taste, which also makes her one of the most popular on social networks, and it is her followers who most of the time keep abreast of her publications. .

They hope that very soon, the famous, who has not released new material for some years, will soon participate in new musical projects outside the broadcast.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has forged an outstanding career after her time at “La Academia” interpreting themes from various novels.

“If you are not with me”, “The force of destiny”, and “Something between the two” are some for which he has lent his voice in the main themes.

So far, Rodríguez Ruiz, 37, has participated in 7 telenovelas, 3 unit series, in addition to hosting 5 television programs, including 2 on Azteca América.