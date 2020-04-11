Eliminate intruders from your airways with this nasal wash

April 10, 2020

With the current situation that humanity lives, it is common for there to be fear in homes and in each individual before the possibility of suffering from the evil of these times.

In order to support our readers in their routine to overcome this transitional period, we have stolen a specific fragment of a report from the international news media RT, from a professional expert in respiratory system health.

From the 22nd minute, and for the next 3 minutes, the expert points out what, according to him, would be the most reliable measures to stay free of invading agents that pose a health risk. It is a nasal wash with saline or saline.

For his part, the expert pointed out that ENT doctors know how to properly execute this technique, however there is no limitation for any individual to perform this procedure on their own.

To facilitate the rapid learning of this method, a material has been removed from the Internet where a health professional in the aforementioned area is observed, detailing step by step how to properly perform this procedure.

When it comes to taking care of yourself and your loved ones, for the personal and collective good, no measure is too much. The most valuable asset is life and caring for it is as natural as drinking water, for this reason staying at home is the best option.