The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released 3 years ago after a long wait. There is nothing more to remember its first trailer, as well as that Aonuma gameplay in which it seemed that we were going to have the game already, but things began to drag on. However, the wait was worth it, reaching one of the best games in the Zelda saga. Just a year ago, in the past E3 of 2019, the Nintendo Direct ended with a trailer that did not leave anyone indifferent, and that is that it announced that the sequel to Breath of the Wild was in process. A year has passed, and despite not having E3 this year, we know absolutely nothing about this game. The truth that we are eager for a new Nintendo Direct (which we think is already playing) and we are shown more information about this title that promises to be much darker.

Samus walks Hyrule

As with many successful games, these are not exempt from being modified. In Breath of the Wild we have already seen several mods in which Link is changed by another protagonist, such as Princess Zelda or Waluigi. This time, who has come to tour Hyrule is Samus Aran thanks to a mod made by a YouTube user. Then we leave you with the video, which has no waste.

As we can see, the protagonist of Metroid has different suits, including the climate suit or the Samus Zero suit. We can also see how he uses his ship to cross the Hyrule countryside or uses a Metroid instead of a paravela, to be able to fly from a cliff. We also note that this user has raised the resolution to 1,440 pixels and a rate of 60 frames per second, giving the game a different touch. The truth is that this is curious about mods. Will we see any more?

