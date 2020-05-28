The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), expressed their concern at the danger that the Breastfeeding by the coronavirus (COVID-19), so they asked their member countries to reflect on it.

According to the who and the Unicef, “The fear of COVID-19 transmission is dwarfing the importance of breastfeeding.”

As a consequence, “in many countries, mothers and babies are separating at birth, making breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact impossible; all on the basis of no evidence, ”they said in a statement.

Currently, they point out, only 41% of children under the age of zero to six months receive Breastfeeding exclusive, a rate that WHO Member States have committed to increase by at least 50% by 2025.

On the other hand, they stressed that despite the fact that the International Code of Marketing of Substitutes of the Breastmilk prohibits all forms of promotion of breast milk substitutes, only 136 countries out of 194 analyzed have implemented some form of legal measure related to it.

Furthermore, only 79 countries prohibit the promotion of breast milk substitutes in health facilities. And 51 have provisions that prevent the distribution of free or low-cost supplies within the health care system.

Against this background, WHO and UNICEF called on governments to strengthen legislation on the Code during the COVID-19 pandemic.

