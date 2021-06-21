Breast milk and its benefits

Many diseases caused by a dysregulated immune system, such as allergies, asthma, and autoimmunity, originate in the first months of life. To date, the mechanisms underlying the development of the immune system are not fully understood. Now, researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden show that there is a connection between breast milk, beneficial intestinal bacteria and the development of the immune system, as published in the journal ‘Cell’.

“One possible application of our results is a preventive method to reduce the risk of allergies, asthma and autoimmune diseases in later stages of life, helping the immune system to establish its regulatory mechanisms – affirms the last author of the work, Petter Brodin , a pediatrician and researcher at the Karolinska Institute’s Department of Women’s and Children’s Health. “We also believe that certain mechanisms the study identifies may eventually lead to other types of treatment for such diseases, not just prophylaxis.”

The incidence of autoimmune diseases such as asthma, type 1 diabetes, and Crohn’s disease is increasing in children and adolescents around the world. These diseases are debilitating, but they are not as common in low-income countries as in Europe and the United States.

It has long been known that the risk of developing these diseases is largely determined by early life events; for example, there is a correlation between early use of antibiotics and an increased risk of asthma. Breastfeeding is also known to protect against most of these disorders.

There is a relationship between specific and protective bacteria in the skin, respiratory tract and intestine and a lower risk of immune diseases. However, much remains to be learned about how these bacteria form the immune system.

Researchers from the Karolinska Institute, the Evolve Biosystems company, and the University of California Davis, the University of Nebraska, and the University of Nevada, all of them in the United States, studied how the neonatal immune system adapts to the many bacteria, viruses, nutrients and other environmental factors that the baby is exposed to during the first months of life, and how it copes.

Previous research has shown that bifidobacteria are common in breastfed babies in countries with a low incidence of autoimmune diseases.

Breast milk is rich in HMOs (human milk oligosaccharides), which babies cannot metabolize on their own. Instead, the production of these complex sugars is associated with the evolutionary advantage of feeding specific gut bacteria that play an important role in your immune system. Bifidobacteria are one of these classes of bacteria.

“We found that babies whose gut flora can break down HMOs have less inflammation in the blood and in the gut,” says Professor Brodin. “This is probably due to the unique ability of bifidobacteria to break down HMOs, to expand into nursing babies and having a beneficial effect on the developing immune system in the first years of life. “

Babies who were breastfed and received additional bifidobacteria had higher gut levels of the ILA and Galectin-1 molecules. ILA (Indole-3-lactic acid) is necessary to convert HMO molecules into nutrition; Galectin-1 is essential for activating the immune response to threats and attacks.

According to the researchers, Galectin-1 is a newly discovered critical mechanism for preserving bacteria with beneficial and anti-inflammatory properties in the intestinal flora.

The results are based on 208 breastfed babies born at Karolinska University Hospital between 2014 and 2019. The researchers also used novel methods to analyze the immune system even from small blood samples. In addition, a second cohort developed by the University of California was analyzed in which the babies were fed exclusively with breast milk and half with a supplement of ‘B. infantis’ to detect enteric inflammation.

One limitation of the study is that the researchers were unable to study the immune system directly in the gut and had to turn to blood samples. Not all aspects of the intestinal immune system can be seen in the blood, but it is not ethically defensible to take intestinal biopsies from healthy infants.

The researchers now hope to follow the participating babies longer to see which ones develop atopic eczema, asthma and allergies.

“We are planning a new experiment using bacterial substitution to see if we can help all babies have a healthier immune start in life,” Professor Brodin advances. “We are also working with other researchers to compare the development of the system. Swedish babies’ immune system to babies growing up in rural sub-Saharan Africa, where the incidence of allergies is much lower. “

jcp