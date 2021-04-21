Breast cancer is more common among young Mexican women and Latinas

One of the factors that affects the most is late diagnosis. (Photo: iStock)

After a decade of study, mexican scientists from different institutions published in the journal Nature Communications the most detailed characterization of breast tumors from Mexican patients to date.

Among the main findings of the study, it stands out that Mexican and Latino women have a lower age of onset of the disease, particularly of more aggressive subtypes.

Breast cancer, more frequent among young Mexicans and Latinas

Breast cancer is a heterogeneous pathology. The genomic basis for its variability remains poorly understood in populations other than Caucasians.

Therefore, a group of researchers explored the molecular characteristics of cancers of this type in a set of Hispanic-Mexican women and compared them with multiancestral public data sets.

In this comparison, Hispanic-Mexican women presented an earlier onset of the disease, particularly in aggressive clinical subtypes, compared to non-Hispanic women.

The COSMIC 1 signature, an age-related cell mutation process, was more frequent in Hispanic-Mexican women than in those of other ancestry.

They also found the AKT1E17K mutation in 8% of these women, which could constitute a therapeutic target.

Diversifying research

This study is an initial effort to include Hispanic populations in research on the etiology and biology of cancer, to better understand the disparities.

According to the publication, breast cancer, a malignant abnormal formation of the tissue, is the most common in women around the world and represents a health problem.

Of the 19.7 million cases that will occur in the next 10 years, 10.6 million will occur in low- and middle-income countries.

In Mexico, breast tumors represent the leading cause of cancer in women and epidemiological projections estimate that the number of new cases and mortality rates will increase in the coming years.

The study consisted of a more detailed description of the genomic overview of tumors of Latin American women to gain a better understanding of genetics and molecular factors at the root of breast cancer.

In the study, somatic mutations, DNA copy number alterations, and gene expression patterns were evaluated in 204 tumors and their genomic context was comparatively described in contrast to patients of African, African-American, Asian, and Caucasian descent (European descent. ).

According to the researchers responsible for the publication: “as far as we know, this data set represents the greatest genomic characterization of breast tumors in Hispanic-Mexican women and the results of this work highlight the unique molecular characteristics of this population group. , as well as the characteristics common to all cases of breast cancer ”.

Cancer in the country

Mexico is experiencing a demographic, epidemiological, and nutritional transition that favors exposure to cancer risk factors, such as aging, smoking, alcohol consumption, and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

In fact, epidemiological and clinical landmark studies revealed a significantly higher relationship between mortality and incidence in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries, showing a relevant geographic disparity.

Poor outcomes in Mexican patients can be explained by late detection and limited access to healthcare.

However, other specific biological factors must be considered, such as tumor biology dictated by genomic alterations and molecular factors that could influence cancer development.

Therefore, it is necessary to address these characteristics as an important source of the etiology and evolution of tumors.

However, despite the fact that different large-scale efforts have been made in cancer genomics in recent years, alterations in the region remain poorly characterized, since most of these discoveries and exploratory studies have focused on data obtained almost predominantly Caucasian populations.

Early detection

“In Mexico, early detection of breast cancer and other types of cancers is a complex problem that has to do with different factors, including economic … In developed countries, breast cancer is diagnosed in the early stages, which makes an important change to how patients do, because they have a greater probability of survival, “he said. Sandra Romero Cordoba, co-main author of the research work.

Early detection can be done through ultrasound or mammography, or with a combination of them, depending on the tissue and age of the patients.

According to Alfredo Hidalgo Miranda, the gold standard in the world, for early diagnosis, is still mammography, however, in the country there is a great lag in the number of mammograms, in their distribution at the national level and in the number of radiologists trained to review mammograms.

Risk factor’s

Risk factors for breast cancer and many other diseases have to do with obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle. “That is why we say that we can act before, not only detect early,” said researcher from the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ).

“If we eliminate the consumption of tobacco products, we would be limiting the number of deaths from cancer, not only from the lung, but also from the head, neck or kidney, by up to 40%. If we exercised more, at least 15 minutes a day and maintained a good body weight, within normal ranges, there would also be a noticeable decrease in the development of tumors “, he pointed out. Hidalgo Miranda, of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN).

He added that, with breast cancer, the correlation between being overweight and the appearance of tumors is becoming clearer.

This is worrying when we see that Mexico occupies the first places in childhood obesity and in young people.

Importance of the results

To interpret some data, two groups had to be made, those under 45 and over 45, and it was found that the COSMIC 1 signature was very present in 39-year-old women, a signature that should be present in 60-year-old patients.

There is already evidence in the world that breast tissue ages faster, that is, a 35-year-old woman could have 45-year-old breast tissue, this could explain why in Mexican women we see breast cancer in earlier stages.

We still do not know why this aging occurs, but the hypotheses have to do with the environment and food.

“For this reason, we will seek to know if our patients have a disparity in the age of their breast tissue with their chronological age,” he said. Romero Cordoba.

Hidalgo Miranda highlighted that Nature Communications ranked this research among the 50 best in the area of ​​cancer, which is very important because it shows that “Mexico has the maturity to carry out high-quality genomic research.”

The Mexican authors of the article are from Mexican institutions such as: INMEGEN, INCMNSZ, National Institute of Respiratory Diseases and the FUCAM Breast Cancer Foundation.