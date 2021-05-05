Breakwater: the plan to end the fentanyl trafficking of the Sinaloa Cartel

The Chicago office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate a new effort by the United States to disrupt the flow of drugs. fentanyl from Mexico, which has caused tens of thousands of deaths from overdoses in the country.

The office reported on Wednesday that the initiative, called “Breakwater”, will use analytical intelligence assets to target the activities, among others, of the Sinaloa poster, which is the main supplier and distributor of the drug in this country.

“While a major entry point for fentanyl is the southwestern border, the cartels are spreading their poison in communities across the country.”Acting DEA Administrator Christopher Evans said in a statement.

“Through this initiative, we are addressing a very real threat to public health, public safety, and national security, identifying the most egregious street-level networks in our communities and working our way through the supply chain.”added.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Of the counterfeit pills tested in DEA labs, one in four contained a potentially lethal dose.

Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Chicago Division, Robert J. Bell, said “Breakwater” involves Chicago and ten other divisions of the DEA. DEA such as New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, Detroit or El Paso, which account for 85% of the synthetic opioids seized by the agency in 2020.

According to the release, Mexican cartels, particularly the Sinaloa cartel, have capitalized on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, flooding communities with illicit fentanyl and increasing overdose death rates.

It indicates recent provisional data published by the Government according to which more than 87,200 people died from drug overdoses last year.

Among deaths related to synthetic opioids, predominantly fentanyl, there was an increase of nearly 60% during the 12-month period ending September 1, 2020.

“Breakwater aims to reduce the amount of fentanyl crossing the southwestern border, reduce crime and violence associated with drug trafficking, and ultimately save lives by reducing the demand for illicit fentanyl,” the statement concludes.