Breaks the silence by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, did she lie?



The Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about the real day he married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Photo: Andrew Matthews / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Although dukes of sussex have already clarified, through a representative, that that intimate ceremony that both enjoyed in the gardens of the kensington palace three days before your wedding in Windsor it was a mere symbolic act and not a nuptial act as such, which contradicts the previous statements he made Meghan markle in his interview to Oprah Winfrey, now him Archbishop of Canterbury has come directly to the fore to definitively settle the debate and emphasize that the couple’s bond took place on May 19, 2018, the same day that half the planet was able to observe the celebrations on television.

The words that you have offered Justin welby, de facto leader of the Anglican community, to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica They leave no room for doubt about the official facts, those reflected in the marriage certificate that he himself issued to validate the wedding. It was also he who directed the media event of the chapel of St. George -in the liturgical section at least- and also who officiated that private act of the two lovers who Meghanapparently mistaken for a proper nuptial ceremony.

“The legal wedding was that Saturday [19 de mayo]. I myself signed the certificate of marriage that saturday. We are talking about a legal document, I would have committed a crime if I had signed it as a fake. You can speculate all you want, but they got married on Saturday. What I cannot say is what happened in other encounters with the couple. I had many with them, pastoral in nature. If you ever speak to a priest, you expect him to maintain the confidentiality of the talks ”, the archbishop explained, with total clarity, in his conversation with the Italian newspaper.

Keep reading:

The Kardashians fight with the Jenners to determine who has better ‘genetics’