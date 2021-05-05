breaks open records and seats half of the spectators in a country every week

The figures of ‘Line of Duty’, the police series that triumphs in the United Kingdom, are absolutely unusual in these moments in which streaming mediates and unifies visual styles, release rhythms and number of chapters for each season. The day before yesterday, the seventh and last episode of the sixth season was broadcast on BBC One (which airs on Wednesday on Movistar +): it reached 12.8 million viewers, a 56.2% share.

In other words, according to the BBC itself: was the most watched episode of a series since the current records were created in 2002. The record was currently held … last week’s episode, with over 11 million viewers. Before that, the throne was nothing less than the 2008 Christmas episode of ‘Doctor Who’, that is to say, an absolutely mythical series with a special episode that traditionally set off hearing meters.

The series, which in Spain in addition to Movistar + can be seen on Netflix (only the first four seasons, yes), tells of the long investigation of an anti-corruption unit of the English police, the AC-12, to expose and arrest a network of corrupt police officers who have ties to organized crime in a fictional British city (although possibly inspired by Birmingham). Its absolute manager is Jed Mercurio, who writes, co-produces and co-directs the series.

Mercury is one of the most thriving talents in current British fiction thanks to ‘Line of Duty’, aired since 2012, and the 2018 miniseries ‘Bodyguard’ (available on Netflix), which has also broken its own audience records on BBC, surpassing ten million viewers in its final chapters. In her, A former military police sergeant with post-traumatic stress is assigned to protect the ambitious Prime Minister from the country.

The unusual appeal of ‘Line of Duty’

‘Line of Duty’ has achieved these spectacular audiences thanks to a sum of elements that distance it both from the procedural series to use, now out of fashion, and from the fashion of true crime and its obsessive police investigations with details. In ‘Line of Duty’ you choose a pretty classic combination of explosive street action and police drama in which we follow the personal conflicts of the main police officers: Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and detectives Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

To all this is added a special gimmick, and it is a guest character each season and who is the focus of the team’s investigations. Kelly Macdonald (‘Boardwalk Empire’) is the last to join the cast, and before that actresses such as Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’) or Keeley Hawes (‘The Durrells’) went through the series. They are resources, precisely, of classic and open television, with their guest stars and their police intrigues accessible to different age ranges and types of viewer, instead of excessively fine-tuning the shot for a single demographic space.

The ‘Line of Duty’ figures are a reflection, once again, of how in terms of free-to-air televisions figures are still being handled that make those of streaming. As the BBC itself states, these amounts are no longer considered as relevant as a few years ago, “given the increase in on-demand services and changes in viewers’ habits, but ‘Line of Duty’ has defied that trend, as fans have come to the live broadcast of the series to learn about the latest plot twists and avoid spoilers. “

That is to say, although ‘Line of Duty’ is later recoverable on different platforms (in the United Kingdom, in addition, all BBC programming can be viewed on a delayed basis from its website), it shows that there is an element of classic television that has not been completely lost. Something in the feeling of everyone coming to see the same series at the same point, enjoying collective entertainment, which is what characterizes classic television and that we witness here in phenomena such as the recent successes of ‘Rocío’ or ‘Love is in the air’ and that streaming is still far from replicating on the same scale.