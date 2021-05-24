Breaks down in tears, Aislinn Derbez talks about Mauricio Ochmann | INSTAGRAM

Once again, the charismatic and beautiful Aislinn Derbez spoke openly about her divorce proceedings with the renowned producer Mauricio OchmannHowever, this time he did so with his heart in his hand in a sincere conversation with his father’s wife, Alessandra rosaldo in one of the new episodes of “On a Trip with the Derbez 2”.

What happened was that, in the episode, Aislinn assured the singer to have divorced From the producer, it was the greatest act of love towards his daughter’s father, opening up about the situation and making a statement that touched the audience of the show, as well as softening anyone’s heart with his words.

These were the exact words with which the daughter of Eugene He captured it: “I realized, there is the true proof of love because if I say that I love him, and if it is true love, then I will have the ability to love him wherever he is, with whoever he is, wherever he wants to be and to be able to continue the relationship, different, but to continue having it ”, he confessed on the verge of tears.

You may also be interested: Aislinn Derbez dyes Kailani’s hair Pink!

And, for her part, Alessandra, listening attentively to her like any good stepmother, confessed that both she and her father were extremely concerned about her, given the situation she lives in terms of her relationship with who her husband was, even the audience itself. I had them listed as the partner from mexican celebrities preferred.

This was Rosaldo’s response: “I saw you torn apart and we were very worried about you, but I also saw that you did not cling to not losing him, you did not hold on to him, you did not beg him, that is, you respected that he did not want to be there anymore and you lived ”, said the singer to the young woman.

Later both reflected and spoke very seriously on the subject that now Mauricio no longer accompanies them on the family trip, as happened in the first season of the reality show, when he was still Aislinn’s husband, the same program that was under his production .

That is why Alessandra openly, also confessed that she never thought that their breakup was definitive, she even thought that giving herself a brief time and space would serve them, but she did not imagine that it was something totally conclusive.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Although, he also clarified that, if he imagined that the famous would not return to the second season of the show, because of how obviously they had a bad time in the first installment, since the then famous marriage spent it arguing throughout the trip, but no one ever saw coming that they would make a decision as extreme as divorce.

It was for this reason that the famous singer sincerely affirmed that she never imagined that they would no longer be together, like her loyal followers on social networks, who have spoken more than sad about the fact.

Faced with the affirmations of Eugenio’s current wife, Aislinn responded the same, by way of astonishment: “don’t stain, me less, it is the last thing that I would have imagined that would happen in my life. It was very painful. ”

Although, if we can affirm that almost a year after Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann formalized their separation, the couple has been united for the sake of the daughter they have in common, Kailani, but despite their cordial relationship, the details of Their distancing has emerged little by little, actually showing the painful process they experienced inside their home.