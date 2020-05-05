Good afternoon everybody! The long-awaited Tuesday arrives and with it, the favorite section of all our readers. You as usual every week, ask and we answer, direct contact with users on issues related to tennis. If by chance you have sent your question and it has not been answered, remember that we cannot answer all of them. Today, Carlos Molins will answer your questions in this new installment of “Ask us”.

Name: Alberto Carrasco. Question: Good afternoon: What kind of players do you think can affect this type of break more? I mean in relation to those who are more physical in style or those who without pulling so much physical need a minimum level to give it. And in relation to that, because age, if Roger with almost 39 can afford these stops, after having stopped on other occasions, although not as strictly as now, in relation to other younger people who will perhaps need to pick up more competition rhythm to approaching its maximum

Hello Alberto. I have no doubts that this tennis break has been especially bad for two people: Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem. Both were being one of the best players on the circuit at the time. The first had everything to widen differences with Rafa and Roger and the second to take a qualitative leap in their tennis and be able to fight more regularly with the big three. Instead, the most benefited have been Nadal and Federer, since they needed a little break to rest. Nor should we forget that the next gen tennis players had a great opportunity this season to get closer to the three aliens in the ranking, but with what happened with the coronavirus they have seen how that objective will have to wait a little longer.

Name: Pablo Estell. Question: Why are Federer and Djokovic getting along so badly? They never coincided in training, events, or even interact on social networks … what caused this?

Good evening Pablo. It is an open secret that both Nole and Roger do not get along, but it is not something that comes recently. Since 2006, there has been a certain tension between the two. I don’t know why it is, but what does seem clear is that the Serb’s father has further burned that relationship, with numerous statements against the Swiss. It is true that there is a lot of respect between the two, but the relationship between the two is very far from being close. Still we have seen them together in the Laver Cup and in a very cordial tone.

Name: Álvaro González. Question: Do you think Nicolás Jarry can reach a good level after his doping sanction and lose all his points?

Hello Alvaro. I could get it, but honestly I think it will be very complicated. Many and many tennis players who returned from a doping sanction did not show their best level again. Recall that Jarry did not come on a good streak before all this happened, but in tennis anything can happen. Quality has to spare. We will have to wait as it comes in a matter of mentality.

Name: Ezekiel. Question: Hello Carlos, first of all, congratulating you on your great work, it is my pleasure to read you all. I wanted to make a game for you to get wet in your opinion. If there was a mega Laver Cup between Europe vs Rest of the World. Tennis players at their best without counting injuries, just imagining the best of that player without injuries from 2000 to today, you can select eight per side. What would be your selections? Thank you very much and a big greeting!

Hello Ezequiel. I love these games and even more the criticism that I will receive after giving my choices (laughs). From Team Europe I would choose: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Marat Safin, Juan Carlos Ferrero and David Ferrer. From Team World I would choose Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick, Juan Martín del Potro, Guga Kuerten, David Nalbandian and Kei Nishikori. I want to read what your choices would be.

Name: Conchi. Question: Hello, do you consider that Nadal’s defeats at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro could affect Nadal’s confidence when the circuit returns? Cheers

Hello Conchi. It will come back stronger than ever. Make no mistake about it (laughs).

Name: Diana. Question: Good Break Point … On the occasion of the 50th birthday of dear Andre Agassi on April 29, could you rank with your five best games? Regards.

Good evening Diana. I am going to keep five of his best victories, although he has also had losses playing at a very high level. Of victories I am left with the one he got against Rafter in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2000, against Michael Chang in the fourth round of the US Open in 1994, against Rafter in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2001, against Roger Federer in the final of TMS Miami 2002 and the last against James Blake in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2005.

Name: Nicolás. Question: Hi PDB, I wanted to ask about Nadal’s domain in Roland Garros. What is the reason for Rafa’s reign in Paris? Do you think Dominic Thiem could take that throne from him next year or in the near future? Or do you see any other player who can win the tournament? Greetings from Peru

Hi Nico. Nadal’s reign in Paris is due to his good work in land tournaments. If you add to this that the best of five sets is very difficult to beat the Spanish on this surface. The one I see with the most options of taking away Nadal’s reign in Paris is Dominic Thiem, followed by Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Name: Eugenio. Question: Hi Carlos. What do you think of the Djokovic theme? They say that he did not have to have trained at the Marbella facilities.

Good Eugenio. It is perhaps a delicate subject. With regulations in hand, Djokovic should not have trained on a tennis court, as that could not be done until Phase 1. Still, we do not know if they have allowed him to train or not. Possibly he will give a statement about it.

Name: Leonardo Peña. Question: Hello, I want to congratulate you on the page. I read to you every day and I really enjoy every content you post. My question is: I do not know if there is any antecedent, but in the event that a player has won, for example, a title of any Grand Slam category, Masters 1000 or any other, and it was found that during the tournament he gave positive results in doping, what would happen to the trophy? Would it be erased from history? Would it be given to the second ?, I hope not because neither player would like to receive a trophy because the other was disqualified, but as it would be in the history of the tournament that year, as happened in cycling that Lance Armstrong was stripped of his titles, but as he says they can’t get it out of history and simply say that no one won the title that year. Thank you very much, greetings from Colombia.

Hello Leonardo. I do not know of any case that has occurred in tennis but I think it would happen as in other sports. They would give the title to the runner-up and he would be disqualified and therefore that achievement would not be counted. I hope that this never happens in this sport and that the whole sport continues to prevail.

Name: Vicente. What would be your top five Spanish tennis players in the history of tennis? a greeting

Hi Vincent. I would put Nadal, Santana, Orantes, Ferrero and Ferrer. It is very angry to leave other tennis players like Moyà, Bruguera or Gimeno.

And this has been all for this week. Next week it will be Fernando Murciego who will answer your questions. Fill in the form and it will answer the most interesting questions. Until next week!

