It is Tuesday, there is still no tennis but there are still many doubts and questions that you send us every week, a new opportunity to chat together about tennis and continue sharing the passion, no matter how dark the panorama of both circuits is looming. Of all those doubts that you have sent us, Alejandro Arroyo is the one who today is on the keyboard in this new installment of ‘Ask us’. Let’s go there!

Name: Ezequiel

Question: Hi Alejandro. As always, congratulations on your great work, it is a pleasure to always read you. I wanted to know your opinion about Zverev and Alcaraz with this that I expose. Time will tell if Alexander let out a unique opportunity to grow alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero, but in my opinion it could have taken a lot of potential out of him. Do you think Alexander missed a great opportunity to make the big jump with a former number 1? And how do you see Alcaraz? Seeing him guided by Ferrero is a great opportunity and he is always ready to listen and willing to learn. How do you see this duo? Thank you. A big greeting.

Very good Ezequiel, thank you very much for your words. A pleasure. In my opinion I think that due to character compatibility, Zverev had a very early opportunity for Ferrero. I think that if they had coincided in a couple of years, they could have fitted better, but it is possible that Zverev’s character has no evolution and that pride is intact and not nuanced by age. I think that, and it is not a criticism, I only describe from observation and from the statements and information that we have, that Sascha Zverev does not have that part of the character that is subordinated to an authorized voice, it has a point of pride and frontality that does not It allows you to be more humble and bow to a coach whose method can be based on rigor and a more categorical and upright discipline, something that Juan Carlos may find in Alcaraz. It can also happen that Ferrero was only looking for a routine and a method with a basic control, not strict, of schedules, and not even that Zverev wanted to go through the hoop. On the other hand, time will tell us if it has been a missed opportunity, maybe Zverev needs freedom and his own ways to be the player who can win a great one, perhaps his talent only connects based on his own experience and not with authority , to flashes in big tournaments. Each person works in a different way. Regarding Alcaraz, it is very early but the boy seems to learn very fast and has natural talent. Let’s trust its growth.

Name: Ismael

Question: Hi, thanks for continuing to work to keep everyone updated on tennis, our passion! My question is the following: Leaving the Next Gen aside, who have plenty of time to win one or more Slams: What would be your Top5 who have not won any major and are currently playing and who probably will not get it? I leave you mine: Gael Monfils, Fabio Fognini, Ernest Gulbis, Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Kei Nishikori. Thank you very much and greetings!

Hello Ismael, many thanks to you and you. Well, your question is interesting and curious. I am going to say Feliciano Lopez, Fabio Fognini, Kei Nishikori, David Goffin and Malek Jaziri.

Name: Alberto

Question: Hello, very good PDB! My question is the following: which of the worst seasons of each of the members of the Big3 would they stay with and why, Federer 2013, Nadal 2015 or Djokovic 2017? Thank you.

Very good Alberto. I find very similar seasons between injuries, sensations and psychological doldrums. I think that the one who gave the best level was Rafa, especially because I think that physically he had no major problems, he won more than 60 games, three titles, and in general, with exceptions (Berrer and one more), he always lost with players level (Murray, Federer, Djokovic, Wawrinka). Between Djokovic 2017 and Federer 2013 I think they both gave very bad feelings at the most critical point, but Federer was able to make up for a bit at the end of the year with semis in Bercy and London, and Nole in Wimbledon ended the season. I don’t think the two seasons are comparable, really.

Name: Pablo

Question: Hi guys, I hope you are all well! My question is about Djokovic’s ranking and week record as n1. Although during November and December the weeks continue to count because ITF tournaments are played, we could say that as soon as the first is played, they should ‘unfreeze’ the ATP ranking. In this way, Djokovic would surely snatch the record from Federer, don’t you think?

Well, I’m afraid that the circuit is going to set some deadline to reach it and if the situation does not improve, cancel the season. I don’t know if September or August but that’s what I’m afraid of. I suppose this debate, if that happens, that the ITF allows Futures to be played in November and December, will reopen, but we don’t know if in January 2021 tennis will be played in a normal way to start counting December and that in January they start to defend and get points. In the same way I do not see that topic very relevant because Djokovic is going to surpass Federer in weeks with some slack, sooner or later. That they stop counting four weeks in December I do not know if it will be an aspect to which the ITF and ATP attach great importance.

Name: Cristian León

Question: Good evening: My question has to do with fashion. Given what has been seen this 2020. Are there possibilities to rethink the withdrawal of those players who planned to do so this year? For example, Carla Suárez. A greeting.

Very good Cristian. I think that the players who had in mind to retire in 2020 and say goodbye throughout the season, they will want to do it on the track and they will extend that decision for another year, yes. Carla Suárez has already dropped it in a recent interview.

Name: Eli

Question: Could you make me your top ten of the Open Era without including Federer, Nadal and Djokovic? Thank you

Very good, Eli. Ugh, how difficult. I infer some achievement objectivity in your answer. But I’m going to try to mix a bit between merits / careers and personal tastes, ok?

Borg

Sampras

Lendl

McEnroe

Connors

Agassi

Edberg

Becker

Wilander

Ashe

I leave out with all the pain in the world to Vilas, Murray, Wawrinka or Safin. Arthur Ashe is a personal weakness.

Name: Gabriel Escalante Sandoval

Question: Hello, good to all the PDB team. My question is this: I remember Djokovic released a new serve in 2018 after his Elbow injury, a serve that was simpler at launch and provided him with greater speed but less precision. However, I think I only use it in a tournament (AO). Did the serve not work for you, or did you only use it while your elbow felt better? How did you find his ephemeral serve? Could you have continued using it? PS: I remember Serena’s coach said that serve move was even worse for her elbow.

Hello Gabriel. Yes, the serve was something temporary, with which Djokovic was never too comfortable mechanically. As soon as he could perform with his usual mechanics, and with Ivanisevic in the team, the issue fell under its own weight. With the temporary service, what he lost above all was variety, not being able to use and vary speed, direction and effect.

Name: Claudio Burgos

Question: Very good PDB. Thank you for all the sponsored tennis information. Regarding the merger of the ATP and the WTA, is it in terms of playing both sexes the same tournaments or literally, that both sexes play together? If it is to play the same tournaments, I think it would be convenient, because it would reduce expenses on courts, although on grass courts they would be more worn and perhaps there would be problems with the schedule.

Hello Claudio. In case there were doubts, we are going to clear them. The unification of circuits is only at the corporate, logistical and “industrial” level, shall we say. Boys are not going to play against girls.

Name: Emiliano Vega

Question: Hello PdB, how is the pandemic treating you? This question is for the whole team. In view of the virtual tournament that has been mounted on the Tennis World Tour, my question is: have you played tennis video games for any platform? If you played what is the best for you so far? I’ve seen TWT gameplay videos and definitely tried better ones. Strong hug for everyone.

I remember the SuperTennis of the Super Nintendo, which was very charismatic, although without licenses, and also some of Playstation 1 or the Virtua Tennis of Dreamcast, but for me the best one who ever played was the Smash Court Tennis Pro Tournament 2. A As of Playstation 2, I stopped playing video game consoles, but in the newsroom we have commented on it and the most ‘gamers’ agree that Top Spin 4 was the most realistic and with the best gameplay.

Name: Jaime

Question: Very good, Alejandro. I wanted to know some hidden player in the history of tennis, who does not have hardly any awards but has been very talented and that you would recommend to anyone who likes tennis but does not know much about the past.

Very good Jaime. Well, if you were to ask me this question 20 years from now, David Nalbandián would say without a doubt, but right now, from the past, I clearly see Miroslav Mecir, from the 80s, a player of a superb ball control, with a spectacular talent. Take a look on YouTube that there is something.

And this has been all for this week. Hopefully you liked the talk and next week Carlos Molins will be in charge of the section, so you can already send your questions by filling out the form. Until next Tuesday!

