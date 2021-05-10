breaking the molds of zombie fantasy

If we had already verified that the beginning of the episode “Holding” (6 × 12) of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015) It was puzzling, oh my friends, the one they offer us in “In Dreams” (6 × 12) it’s not exactly lagging behind at all.

Although this is not the first time in the entire The Walking Dead franchise (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) that they take a risk with an extra-realistic narrative exercise like this; which we smell before the titles for their colorful dream images and, in short, other quite obvious details, is more sustained.

With showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time), who have led this AMC zombie television series to its best moments since season four, there have been pirouettes in the story; but none like that.

That of “In Dreams” is getting rare, perhaps forcing a little the hinges of verisimilitude inside your own bubble; and we remember those supposed and intriguing flashforwards that begin in the chapter “Mercy” (8 × 01) of The Walking Dead and whose truth is discovered during “Honor” (8 × 09).

Outside the molds of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC

On the other hand, just as it is appreciated in “Holding” that it delves into a very secondary character like Wes (Colby Hollman), we think it’s great that they do it here with Grace mukherjee (Karen David), who had never been given the lead in an episode.

Several impressionistic flashbacks whisper to us what has happened so that he finds himself in such a strange situation, that sOperates the usual patterns of one’s own fantasy from Fear the Walking Dead and proposes a very different journey in its very appearance.

From the initial consecutive zenith and subjective nadir shots to the oppressive loop scene, the mystery remains but it doesn’t even take up half the chapter; and the way in which Grace Mukherjee reaches her conclusions brings to mind the exquisite delirium of the episode “Field Trip” (6 × 21) of that fundamental fiction that is The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993).

On the other hand, if we believed that “In Dreams” was going to be a parenthesis after entering at the heart of the new threat, already interviewed before, of Fear the Walking Dead in “Holding”, we were wrong; because what unleashes the present plot is the feverish purpose of that one.

Relief from a devastating steering wheel

AMC

But, even if we already know what happens, the same dynamic continues until it can be escaped, with curious parallel montages between the real and that future world of bright pink in which the zombies still reign.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg may be missing the most fanciful of Once Upon a Time (Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, 2011-2018), for which they wrote almost three dozen episodes, and for that reason both Nazrin and Nazrin have taken off the hook. Choudhury (Damnation) —who had already served us the “Welcome to the Club” (6 × 02) solo— with the unexpected libretto of “In Dreams” for repeat offender director Michael E. Satrazemis (The Walking Dead), creator of “The Door” (6 × 08), “Things Left to Do” (6 × 09) and twelve other chapters apart from the last one.

In which they remind us of what the most recent antagonists, dangerous enlightened ones, know Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and the physicist enigma that we got with him from the charismatic bounty hunter Emile LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse) in “The End Is the Beginning” (6 × 01).

It is an indisputable pleasure, in addition, to be able to see him demonstrating his spectacular skills with his beloved rod. And, when this story seemed at alarming risk of betraying the essence of darker realism in its own fantasy premise, Fear the Walking Dead gives a devastating swerve in counterpoint with all the dreamlike and, although it relieves us, it does not stop shrinking our hearts.

