Breaking the limit of human longevity is closer than ever

In films like The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody or, even, in Netflix’s The Old Guard, the subject of the human longevity. They talk about the passage of time and how we could feel in the hypothetical case of reaching immortality. Living forever is the dream of many people. The steps must be taken very little by little and, we do not know if we will be able to achieve immortality; but we can be more long-lived.

Although when we talk about longevity we always think of the Japanese, the current record is held by the deceased French Jeanne Calment, who died at the age of 122. However, it is true that the longest living person is a Japanese: Kane tanaka, 118 years old and could, in a few years, surpass Calment. But this could change in the future if we find a way to extend our lives past 100 years. Even 150.

But can anyone reach these ages? In the future, can anyone be a centennial? The truth is that we still do not have an answer to these questions, but we do we know much more about aging and longevity than a few years ago. In fact, this same Tuesday a study on longevity is published in the scientific journal Nature.

First of all, let’s talk about cellular aging. As cells divide, the chromosomes, in which our DNA is contained, lose a small fragment. To avoid damaging genetic material, at its ends are the telomeres. These are regions of DNA that are not coding or, in other words, that do not translate into important instructions for cells. In this way, the really important DNA is safe. The problem is that as more divisions occur, these protective telomeres are reduced and the damage associated with cellular aging can already be generated. Therefore, we know how it is produced and we also know that it is possible to stop it. Although we have not yet found the key, but we have seen it in cancer cells in which this shortening does not occur.

Breaking the limit of longevity

We have not yet figured out how to prevent our telomeres from shortening, but we do know what is the natural recipe to live longer: physical, mental, social activity and good eating habits seem to be the key. It also depends a lot on the chronic diseases that we already have.

Now, this research talks about the time in which changes take to be reflected in our biological clock. And above all, how this could help us live longer in the future.

“Recently, we have witnessed the first promising examples of biological age reversal through experimental interventions. Indeed, many types of biological clock correctly predict more years of life for those who choose healthy lifestyles or leave unhealthy ones, such as smoking. What is still unknown is the speed with which biological age changes over time for the same individual. And, above all, how can one distinguish between transitory fluctuations and the true trend of change in biological age “, the two institutions explain in a press release.

Recovery time

Thanks to a series of parameters we can know how long we are going to live and if we change things such as diet, lack of exercise, smoking or alcohol we can positively influence in our biological clock.

«Recovery time for healthy 40-year-old adults was 2 weeks, while for 80-year-old adults it was 6 weeks«

Fortunately, the younger we are, the more resistant we are. But when we get older, we need more recovery time. This term is used to talk about the time it takes for our body to recover after a disturbance; how can it be a bad habit.

“The recovery rate to baseline equilibrium level after stress was found to deteriorate with age. Consequently, the time required to recover was getting longer and longer. Recovery time for healthy 40-year-old adults was 2 weeks, while for 80-year-old adults it was 6 weeks.

This finding was confirmed in two different data sets based on two different types of biological measurements: the parameters of the blood tests, on the one hand, and the levels of physical activity recorded by portable devices, on the other ”, they illustrate in the statement .

As the years go by, we need more time to recover from bad habits. Therefore, we spend less and less time near the optimal physiological state, according to the researchers.

Aging

Photo by Vlad Sargu on Unsplash

But aging is not our only guide to death. And it is not the only point that must be taken into account in order to live longer; to be more long-lived. And is that the recovery rate, these researchers indicate, it can also be key. Like age-related diseases.

«This work, in my opinion, is a conceptual advance because it determines and separates the roles of the fundamental factors of human longevity: the aging, defined as progressive loss of resilience; and the age-related diseases, as “executors of death” after loss of resilience. This explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases could only improve the half-life, but not the maximum, unless true anti-aging therapies are developed, ‘says Professor Andrei Gudkov. He is the director of the department of Cellular Stress Biology at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a co-author of this work.

Study institutions

The research has been carried out by the private company Gero, based in Singapore, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, in New York.

“This work by Gero’s team shows that longitudinal studies offer new possibilities for understanding the aging process and the systematic identification of biomarkers of human aging in large biomedical data. Research will help understand the limits of longevity and future interventions against aging. Most importantly, the study can help bridge the growing gap between health and life span, which continues to widen in most developing countries, “Brian Kennedy said in the statement; Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry and Physiology at the National University of Singapore.

In short, we now have a new biomarker of longevity and may be used to seek to delay aging and related diseases. And is that … who would not want to live longer?

Read this too …