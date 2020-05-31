As many of our readers will know the nomenclature of Wi-Fi standards has completely changed, something that has generated some confusion since many people had become accustomed to using the names Wi-Fi N and Wi-Fi AC.

Fortunately, the change was not particularly difficult. It is enough to know the denominations that have been implemented and associate them with those that we used previously, since no complicated names have been adopted make it hard for us to remember, and we’ll get used to them right away.

In this article we are going to share with you the different Wi-Fi standards that exist, and we will see both your previous name and your current name. This way you will be clear about the changes that have occurred, and you can answer any questions.

Wi-Fi standards and technical characteristics

IEEE 802.11: It is considered as the standard that is the basis for communication in wireless networks. The first Wi-Fi standard of 1997 allowed data to be transferred to 1 Mbps.

IEEE 802.11a: It was developed based on the IEEE 802.11 standard. It arrived in 1999, it worked in the band of 5 GHz and reached a top speed of 54 Mbps.

IEEE 802.11b– This was the first standard developed in the late 1990s and was identified by the letter b. It is capable of transferring up to 11 Mbps in the band of 2.4 GHz.

IEEE 802.11g: Wi-Fi G is the successor to Wi-Fi B and also uses the 2.4 GHz. The maximum transmission speed was increased to 54 Mbps in this band and began to be available from 2003.

IEEE 802.11n: This standard was ratified in September 2009. Works in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and reaches speeds of up to 600 Mbps.

IEEE 802.11ac: was standardized in late 2013. It operates in the 5 GHz band and can reach speeds of 1,300 Mbps.

IEEE 802.11ax: an important advance that reaches speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

How are those Wi-Fi standards under the new nomenclature?

We already know the most important aspects of each of those standards, now it’s time to see their names:

Wi-Fi 6: It is the new name for the 802.11ax or Wi-Fi AX standard.

Wi-Fi 5: It is the new name for the 802.11ac or Wi-Fi AC standard.

Wi-Fi 3: is the new name for the 802.11g or Wi-Fi G standard.

Wi-Fi 2: is the new name for the 802.11a or Wi-Fi A standard.

Wi-Fi 1: is the new name for the 802.11b or Wi-Fi B standard.

Legacy: is the new name for the veteran 802.11 standard.