“‘Breaking Bad’ was a radical change in my life and the best script I have read”

The anthill closed the week with an international guest, actor Bryan Cranston, which connected this Thursday with the Antena 3 program by video call (Pablo Motos opened a large screen next to him to see the guest) to present his new series, Your honor, which can be seen on Movistar +.

The guest wanted to highlight his new work that “What most caught my attention about the project was the concept, the idea of ​​how far you would be willing to go to save your son’s life, even become a criminal”.

Motos wanted to know why the public empathizes with his characters, even if they are criminals: “I think any father would do everything to save his son and that is why they connect with the protagonist”, Cranston replied.

But the American will always be remembered for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad., fiction that changed him for the rest of his career: “It was a radical change in my life because I knew that I was reading the best script of a series that I had ever read. That’s why I wanted to be in that project, “he said.

Another of his most remembered characters is that of Hal Wilkerson in Malcolm in the middle, but the presenter wanted to know how to go from a comedy character to a dramatic one like in Breaking Bad.

“As an actor you want to play all kinds of roles. It was not difficult for me to make the leap, but it is true that for some it would be unthinkable to go from the role in Malcolm in the Middle to play a dramatic role“, he assured.

You are already vaccinated with Moderna

During the interview there was also time to talk about the coronavirus, illness suffered by the actor and his wife in March of last year: “We had very few symptoms, although we lost our taste and smell”.

Motos asked him: “What did you miss smelling or tasting the most?”, And the actor replied that he missed “The delicious food, because, if the paella no longer tastes like anything to you: What do you have left in your life?”.

He also stressed that a year had already passed since his infection “and I have recovered 75% of taste and smell, but I’m lucky if you think of other sequels that it can leave. “In addition, he stressed that “I just got the second dose of Moderna’s vaccine”.