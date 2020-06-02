15 minutes. Bruce Bagley, a former professor at the University of Miami (UM), pleaded guilty Monday to laundering more than two million dollars stemming from a Venezuelan corruption case in the United States.

The academic, one of the two authors of the book “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today”, accepted his guilt on two counts of money laundering on Monday.

“Bagley went from writing a book about crimes to committing crimes”said US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, in charge of the case.

In his academic years, the veteran professor of international relations at the UM was cited as an expert on issues of violence and drug trafficking in newspapers such as the Miami Herald, The New York Times, and the Washington Post.

The 73-year-old American faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the charges.

The sentencing hearing, by Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is scheduled for October 1 in a court in the Southern District of New York.

Bagley, who was arrested in November 2019, used bank accounts on his behalf and created a company in Florida to launder more than two million dollars.

Prosecutor Berman noted that Bagley admitted to laundering money from the “bribery and corruption, stolen from the citizens of Venezuela”.

According to the indictment, as of 2017, an account opened by Bruce Bagley “began receiving monthly deposits of hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The money came from Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Deposits were about $ 200,000 per month, from which the professor later withdrew 90% in the form of a cashier’s check and payable to another unidentified “individual”. After the entire process, Bagley went to the bank to complete the transactions.